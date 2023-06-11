BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steve K. Bannon: In human history, no regime has been more murderous than the Chinese Communist Party
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7 views • 06/11/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2je4z20f1d

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): In human history, no regime has been more murderous than the Chinese Communist Party. If you add up the atrocities of the Nazis, Fascists, and Soviet Union, they pale in comparison to the CCP. In 1949, it was essentially the American government that backed the CCP in illegally establishing its regime.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：人类历史上没有哪个政权比中共更残暴，纳粹、法西斯、苏联等独裁政权加起来也没法跟中共相提并论。在1949年，实际上是美国的政府支持了中共建立非法夺权。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



