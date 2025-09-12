Vaccine “Mandates”, Shills, JOOOS, Buddha Jesus, Gaga Minaj, Guns, Papists War

CTB 2025-09-10 Cirucci Team Brief #577

Cirucci Team Brief #577, 10 September 2025

Topic list:

* How to fight mandatory vaccination requirements.

* How to “cleanse” vaccine poisoning.

* J is for Jennifer says Florida is CONSIDERING releasing schoolkids from MANDATORY vaccines...don’t hold your breath.

* Far-Left dominated Washington State is attempting to force the Catholic Church to disclose pedophilia evidence and guess who is on their side.

* Jason Walker’s Nazi documentary “EUROPA” says JEWS installed Donald Trump and JEWS control the U.S. military: here’s what Johnny says.

* Guess who Johnny was interviewed by yesterday.

* Here’s what Anatoli thinks about who interviewed Johnny.

* Are these big names giving Johnny the Kurgan Salute?

* MAGA-tard “Christians” are shitting themselves over “Lady Gaga’s” MTV awards appearance: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

* “Nicki Minaj” went on a date with Pope Saint JP2?!

* Aaron Abke and the Buddha Jesus diet.

* They give you the choice of “meat” or literal shit.

* The all-or-nothing pacifist.

* GUN INTERLUDE: the biggest revolver you need is a...

* At the Battle of Leyte Gulf, this Navy pilot gets a plug for the ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH.

* The Minnesota State Police have promoted Jeremy Geiger to “Lieutenant Colonel”. Guess what religion he is.

* How does the movie “Spotlight” open...?

* Chigwell Christian Fellowship, the “home church movement” and William Tyndale.

_____________________

