BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccine “Mandates”, Shills, JOOOS, Buddha Jesus, Gaga Minaj, Guns, Papists War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 week ago

CTB 2025-09-10 Cirucci Team Brief #577

Cirucci Team Brief #577, 10 September 2025

 

Topic list:
* How to fight mandatory vaccination requirements.
* How to “cleanse” vaccine poisoning.
* J is for Jennifer says Florida is CONSIDERING releasing schoolkids from MANDATORY vaccines...don’t hold your breath.
* Far-Left dominated Washington State is attempting to force the Catholic Church to disclose pedophilia evidence and guess who is on their side.
* Jason Walker’s Nazi documentary “EUROPA” says JEWS installed Donald Trump and JEWS control the U.S. military: here’s what Johnny says.
* Guess who Johnny was interviewed by yesterday.
* Here’s what Anatoli thinks about who interviewed Johnny.
* Are these big names giving Johnny the Kurgan Salute?
* MAGA-tard “Christians” are shitting themselves over “Lady Gaga’s” MTV awards appearance: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* “Nicki Minaj” went on a date with Pope Saint JP2?!
* Aaron Abke and the Buddha Jesus diet.
* They give you the choice of “meat” or literal shit.
* The all-or-nothing pacifist.
* GUN INTERLUDE: the biggest revolver you need is a...
* At the Battle of Leyte Gulf, this Navy pilot gets a plug for the ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH.
* The Minnesota State Police have promoted Jeremy Geiger to “Lieutenant Colonel”. Guess what religion he is.
* How does the movie “Spotlight” open...?
* Chigwell Christian Fellowship, the “home church movement” and William Tyndale.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
hollywoodjewsjesuits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy