Tesla Solar Glass Roof Is an EPIC Failure - What Happened
Published 2 months ago

Jan 6, 2024


The Tesla Solar Glass Roof was one of the biggest announcements in the solar industry. Yes 4 years later, it has been a commercial failure, with homeowners seeing initial quotes double by the time it came to install. So what happened? Why has it been such a struggle, and is it too late for Tesla's ambitious solar project? Let's figure this out together!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGoXXSna57w

Keywords
solarteslaelon muskglassrooftwo bit da vinciepic failure

