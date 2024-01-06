Tesla Solar Glass Roof Is an EPIC Failure - What Happened

Two Bit da Vinci
Jan 6, 2024
Solar Roof: Thinking about Buying a Tesla EV / Solar / Battery? Use my Link!
The Tesla Solar Glass Roof was one of the biggest announcements in the solar industry. Yes 4 years later, it has been a commercial failure, with homeowners seeing initial quotes double by the time it came to install. So what happened? Why has it been such a struggle, and is it too late for Tesla's ambitious solar project? Let's figure this out together!
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci
Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci
Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGoXXSna57w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.