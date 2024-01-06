Tesla Solar Glass Roof Is an EPIC Failure - What Happened

Two Bit da Vinci





Jan 6, 2024





Solar Roof: Thinking about Buying a Tesla EV / Solar / Battery? Use my Link!

https://geni.us/GoTesla





The Tesla Solar Glass Roof was one of the biggest announcements in the solar industry. Yes 4 years later, it has been a commercial failure, with homeowners seeing initial quotes double by the time it came to install. So what happened? Why has it been such a struggle, and is it too late for Tesla's ambitious solar project? Let's figure this out together!





》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGoXXSna57w