6.0+ Earthquakes: New Madrid and Cascadia still activating
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
248 views • 6 months ago

Welcome to the first day of the 10th Hebrew Month. It is now New Moon Day (happy Rosh Chodesh) as this video is being posted, and it is time to recap all of the seismic activity that has been rocking the United States (and Canada) since the American Sign of Jonah omen was completed on April 8, 2024. Major earthquake data for both the CSZ and NMSZ reveal strong warnings, especially the presence of multiple 6.0+M quakes. What should we expect going into 2025? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.


Keywords
climate changeearthquakesign of jonahrapturetribulationearthquakesbiblical20252024economic crisissigncascadiarecordmagnitudenew madrid1812end times signs1694seismic zonenmszsubduction zonemidwest collapse1811what is the sign of jonah1701
