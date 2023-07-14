© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted & Austin Broer – July 13, 2023
Why do you think the mainstream media doesn't want anyone to go see the Sound of Freedom film?
The mainstream media is doing everything it can to slander the Sound of Freedom movie and Tim Caviezel. This is the same news media that told us to wear two masks and take an experimental injection.