The John Moore Show | July 13, 2023 | Hour 1

Hour 1, Kirk Phinney discusses politics, immigration, veterans, war, civil unrest & protests, Ukraine, Nazis, and Jews, hour 2, Len Horowitz talks about rebuilding his home, healthcare / vaccines / RFK Jr., God & frequency resonance, and more. Hour 3, 1st Half: Dr. Len Horowitz continues from Hour 2. 2nd Half: Tom Berryhill discusses The Energy Cleaner. . Prepper Tip: Get your winter fuel supply now.