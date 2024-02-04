Red Pill Nation Hangout #355

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #3551. 6:20 Tech Report A) Massive Corruption uncovered at Twitter via Community Notes and organization going by Desert Raven on Twitter B) Google settles $5,000,000,000 Lawsuit over data collection in Incognito mode 2. 27:49 State of Texas defies Washington DC and decides to enforce its border3. 46:34 Academy Award Nominations, Feminists Mad because Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig denied nominations 4. 1:02:01 Wizard of Oz getting Insanely Woke Remake5. 1:20:19 Lia Thomas attempting legal case to swim at Olympic Games6. 1:47:58 Steve Crowder exposes major Blackrock executive for Pedophilia, Blackrock circles their wagons