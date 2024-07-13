BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scary Implications of Childhood Developmental Delays
Free Market Cash Patient
10 months ago

Scary Implications of Childhood Developmental Delays

With Margaret R. Glenney, M.A., CCC-A, Developmental Audiologist

Owner of The Sensory Centre

Sensoryctr.com

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

More parents than ever are electing exemptions to vaccinating their kids, and chronic disease has exploded from 10% of the population in 1990 to close to 60% now. Covid’s corruption collapsed trust in health “authorities” (as it should), and suffering kids have awakened parents more than ever.  So, how do Mom and Dad spot developmental delays… what is the treatment… and just as importantly, what treatments should they avoid?

Families are under continuous pressure from the pHARMa-influenced government, media, and “mainstream” doctors, to accept numerous, neurotoxic injections before their child reaches even age two.  Parents need to learn the risk factors and red flags for "developmental delays," and educate themselves on what to do BEFORE the onslaught of bullying from the pediatrician or corrupt authorities.

Approximately 1 in 6 children suffer a developmental delay or learning disability.  Some of the red flags in neuro-development that can be easily assessed include: abnormal or absent crawling stage, inability to localize sound, lack of babbling, delayed speech, and limited motor development.  Early and easy identification of children with developmental delays makes the first step toward limiting further difficulties and closing the gap.

Ms. Glenney owns a Virginia audiology practice specializing in auditory and balance disorders in children and adults.  Previously she was part of the clinical faculty for the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and was audiologist at a Naval facility in Connecticut.  She is published and has presented to many groups, including the AutismOne organization, which doesn’t cavalierly dismiss the vaccine autism connection as too many others glibly do.

autismvaccinationcovidmargaret r glenney
