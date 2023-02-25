BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies of Maria Valtorta on The End of Times and The Antichrist! Part 1 His Identity & Rise
High Hopes
High Hopes
375 views • 02/25/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 25, 2023


"He will be a person with a very high position, he will be like a bright star, not like a human star that shines in the human sky, but a star from a supernatural sphere, who, giving in to the flattery of the enemy..."


"...he will become haughty and proud after having been humble, he will become an atheist after having had great faith, he will become lustful after having been chaste, he will hunger for gold after having known evangelical poverty, he will thirst for recognition after having lived a hidden life."


Source: https://www.marianland.com/mariavalto...

📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


(more links at source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McspDDxzT8g

Keywords
christianreligioncatholicidentityend timesantichristpropheciesriseman of perditionmaria valtorta
