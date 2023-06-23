291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos ao Canal Dr. Steven Greer; June 12, 2023.
Monday, June
12, 2023! Dr. Greer's Groundbreaking National Press Club Event! :
https://www.youtube.com/live/zDY7t6HihCw?feature=shared&t=7218
Uma versão mais detalhada -- (53') Eric Hecker - Raytheon Contractor in Antarctica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx19Pgo2DFU
Canais do Eric Hecker:
DecipheringMyExperience: https://www.youtube.com/@decipheringmyexperience9191
Greg Reese | Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes, Jun 14, 2023 : https://banned.video/watch?id=6489db7547c3b95f25fbcaf5
Actualização:
392) Arma apocalíptica – Eric Hecker e Sabrina explicam: https://www.brighteon.com/84bc5c7b-7b5e-4872-99fa-8ec8b217f57f
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/