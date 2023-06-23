BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
62 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 06/23/2023

Créditos ao Canal Dr. Steven Greer; June 12, 2023.

Monday, June 12, 2023! Dr. Greer's Groundbreaking National Press Club Event! :
https://www.youtube.com/live/zDY7t6HihCw?feature=shared&t=7218 

Uma versão mais detalhada -- (53') Eric Hecker - Raytheon Contractor in Antarctica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx19Pgo2DFU 

Canais do Eric Hecker:

https://deciphering.tv/ 

DecipheringMyExperience: https://www.youtube.com/@decipheringmyexperience9191 


Greg Reese | Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes, Jun 14, 2023 : https://banned.video/watch?id=6489db7547c3b95f25fbcaf5


Actualização:

392) Arma apocalíptica – Eric Hecker e Sabrina explicam: https://www.brighteon.com/84bc5c7b-7b5e-4872-99fa-8ec8b217f57f


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
high techraytheonelfscalaricecubeeric heckerpolo sulneutrino detectorantarctida
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy