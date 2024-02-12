How Vaccines Harm Child Brain Development - Dr Russell Blaylock MD

Jim Crenshaw





Feb 12, 2024





Dr. Russell Blaylock is a board certified neurosurgeon, author and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his general surgical internship and neurosurgical residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina.





During his residency training he worked with the eminent neurosurgeon, Dr. Ludwig Kempe. Together they developed the transcallosal removal of intraventricular tumors, a technique still used today. For the past 25 years he has practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional studies and neuroscience research.





Blaylock has authored three books on nutrition and wellness: Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life and Natural Strategies for The Cancer Patient. He co-authored the book Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders with Dr. Anna Strunecka and written over 40 papers for peer-reviewed journals. Blaylock serves on the editorial staff of the Fluoride Journal, the Journal of the American Physicians and Surgeons and the Journal of the American Nutriceutical Association. Blaylock has been appointed to serve on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Life Extension Foundation.





He is the 2004 recipient of the Integrity in Science Award granted by the Weston A. Price Foundation. An in-demand guest for radio and television programs, he lectures extensively to both lay and professional medical audiences on a variety of nutrition-related subjects. He previously served as clinical assistant professor of neurosurgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. and is currently a visiting professor of biology at Belhaven University, also in Jackson.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mEKGoHLDVFzl/