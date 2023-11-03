BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"U.S. Retail Crime, Flash Mobs, And Smash-And-Grab Offences Increasing"
91 views • 11/03/2023

For the last five years retail crime in America has been rising.  Now we're seeing crime such as flash mobs and smash-and-grab offences happening in growing numbers.  This usually involves well organized gangs of teenagers that coordinate their sometimes violent retail thefts smashing store windows and displays in order to steal merchandise.  While there are a number of reasons for this crime, it has raised the public's awareness on crime, policing, and how the judicial system has failed so many people.  My new report entitled "U.S. Retail Crime, Flash Mobs, And

Smash-And-Grab Offences Increasing."

Keywords
social mediaflash mobsacts of violencestores closingus retail crimesmash and grab theftsviolent retail crimeteenage mobsteenage gangsviolent store theftslessening of penaltiesjudicial system failurevictimized storesviolent retail beatingsstolen merchandisestealing clothesstealing luxury productstax bases affectedscared shoppersscared workersneed better policinglonger sentencesinvolved parents
