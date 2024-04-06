CERN is being activated during the Solar Eclipse April 8 2024 | Dr. Tom Horn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strange Events at CERN on April 8th During the Solar Eclipse | Solar Eclipse Prophecy. CERN is being activated during the Solar Eclipse April 8 2024. Could it all be just one big coincidence?
Dr. Tom Horn shares his unique perspective on the CERN laboratory, where science and the supernatural collide.
End Times Productions
(https://youtu.be/gaUfJ8QgS78?si=U-34P8gelugAvwvK)