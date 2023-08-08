Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 3 – WORLD WIDE WRATH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Khazarian Cabal wanted Revenge on Russia, the country that had expelled them. The Russian Revolution was their ultimate wrath: revenge in the Jesuit way… Every leader of every war was a Jesuit puppet, groomed and pushed forward by the Elite. Not just Napoleon, not just Lenin, but also Hitler, ‘leader’ of WW2. Who was he, really? And what happened between WW1 and WW2? How was WW2 even possible? Find out about the Jesuit Nazi SS and the Jesuit organized birth of Israel, long before WW2 even started. While the world was on fire, the Cabal’s power kept growing exponentially...
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
