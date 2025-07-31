Trump's Tariffs and the BRICS Response

Just days after Trump announced 100% secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian energy (including China, India & EU), the BRICS response is clear: "We won't comply."

China tells US to "go pound sand"





#TrumpTariffs #BRICS #DeDollarization #EconomicWar #GlobalShift #Geopolitics #Sanctions





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport