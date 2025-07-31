Trump's Tariffs and the BRICS Response

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just days after Trump announced 100% secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian energy (including China, India & EU), the BRICS response is clear: "We won't comply."
China tells US to "go pound sand"
