Moms on Mission | Education | Guest: Mary Grace | “Kids Can’t Read”: The Revolt That is Taking on the Education Establishment | Sold a Story

Today the Moms welcome Mary Grace, the owner and founder of the popular Mary Grace Media Network and the host of GraceTime TV. We discuss her experience as a teacher and specifically her expertise in reading instruction. We talk about a current article from the NY Times entitled, “Kids Can’t Read” and discuss some solutions for parents as they try to find the best reading solutions for their kids. We also discuss the current education crisis happening in schools across the nation and explore a variety of options parents may want to consider as they look for alternatives to their current school. In addition we talk with Mary about her popular podcast, check out her website and find out about her plans to speak at the upcoming Reawaken America Tour.







LINKS:





https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/16/us/science-of-reading-literacy-parents.html





www.marygracemedia.com





https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/sold-a-story/id1649580473





