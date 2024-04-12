BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tim Pickles: System Collapsing as Elite Push for Revolution & Reset
Financial consultant Tim Pickles discusses the connection between climate, energy, Covid, and the globalized financial system. We live in a false hyper-reality and narrative which is serving to buy us time before an inevitable collapse because we have found the borders and reached the limits of the system. The foundations for our civilization and system are built on sand. Living standards are going to decline. It's possible the elites want a revolution from below as a type of controlled demolition and reset of the system. We may experience a financial lockdown. The digital revolution could provide some solutions.


Tim Pickles Websites

X https://twitter.com/BlogPickled

The Pickled Blog https://thepickledblog.co.uk


About Tim Pickles

Tim Pickles is a finance and strategy consultant in commercial finance.


