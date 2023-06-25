Jan 6: Masked man w/Earpiece & Walkie Talkie not charged for this!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Jan. 6th, a masked man wearing an earpiece and walkie-talkie was caught on video removing a glass window from the capitol. When he realized he was being recorded, he pushed another man and blamed him. He has not been added to the FBI's most wanted list, arrested, or charged.
#FedSurrection
