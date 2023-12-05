© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof that we can move mountains when we work together!! Thank you so much to all of you! Especially brave whistleblowers like @called_out_DHS and @taraleerodas 🙏🏽 a few hours left!!
truthtrench.org/defendthechildren
www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/senators-threaten-biden-rule-vetting-sponsors-immigrant-children