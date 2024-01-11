Twin Pandas Finally Got The Names! Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Jan 10, 2024





*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*





The twin pandas have grown and they finally got the names! Find out their names in the video. However, there's one panda who is upset about this news. Check out what is going on with the panda family.





More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





#Kritterklub #panda #pandavideo





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O4xa1hamYM