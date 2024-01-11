Twin Pandas Finally Got The Names! Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Jan 10, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
The twin pandas have grown and they finally got the names! Find out their names in the video. However, there's one panda who is upset about this news. Check out what is going on with the panda family.
More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#Kritterklub #panda #pandavideo
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O4xa1hamYM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.