© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tells outrageous lies:
"If we're practicing genocide we're surely doing a very bad job of it, because we could've basically eliminated the entire population of Gaza, but we went the other direction."
"The reason you see the flattened buildings is because Hamas."
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/