Quartet Preview - Who Is Suppressing Humanity's Evolution and Why

In this Quartet John, Penny and Gregg discuss significant global and societal changes, including escalating geopolitical tensions, technological advances, and societal divisions. Predictions include a rise in UFO activity, potential nuclear conflicts in Eastern Europe, economic instability, and a growing societal divide. The discussion emphasizes the urgent need for collective action, innovative thinking, and embracing human potential to counteract existential challenges and build a sustainable future.





