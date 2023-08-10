BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I’m Back.
MarvelMuse
MarvelMuse
59 views • 08/10/2023

I’ll be uploading more videos as soon as possible and returning to the usual upload schedule. Next up; Liberal (leftist) Teens vs Conservative Parents. Thank you as always for watching and let me know in the comments below if this video actually got reccomended to you. I don’t expect this video to get any views, definately not more than about 20 or so, but we’ll see what the YouTube algorithm is like today.

Keywords
trumpyoutubedemocratspoliticsshootingcrimeconservativeviralreactionrussiatucker carlsondonald trumpbidencanadawokerepublicantrudeauirelandredditmemememesright wingtransjubileemarvelmuse
