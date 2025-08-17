© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNL Tonight: Martin Short Hosts, Hozier Performs | Countdown to SNL Season 51!
Description
Tonight, NBC airs a memorable SNL repeat featuring Martin Short as host and Hozier as musical guest, originally from Season 50. Martin Short joins the exclusive Five Timers Club with cameos from SNL legends, while Hozier captivates with live performances from his hit album. With Season 51 premiering October 4, fans are counting down and can enter the audience ticket lottery before the deadline. Catch up on award-nominated SNL specials on Peacock and subscribe now for all your comedy updates!
Hashtags
#SNL #MartinShort #Hozier #SNL50 #SaturdayNightLive #Comedy #NBC #Peacock #SNLSeason51 #EmmyNominee