Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 8, 2024 – US and UK government attacks on free speech go into HYPERDRIVE as chaos accelerates

- LOST IN SPACE: Boeing's failed spacecraft and astronauts' extended stay in space. (6:05)

- Tim Walz's exaggerated military service and political lies. (12:12)

- FBI search warrant for journalist Scott Ritter's home. (17:59)

- Government crackdown on free speech in UK and US. (34:54)

- Fe Fi Fo Fum: Bizarre nursery rhymes, cannibalism, and human rights abuses in Israel. (46:20)

- Dunkin Donuts boycott over collusion with online ad cartel. (51:26)

- Interview with Pastor Steve Cioccolanti. (59:42)

- Faith, politics, and fear in America. (1:06:58)

- Christianity, church designation, and reaching the Asian heart. (1:17:33)

- Supporting a church in Florida through donations and sharing resources. (1:26:05)

- Complacency in Western Christian churches and the rise of Islamic groups in Europe. (1:36:12)

- The state of the church and society, with a focus on justice and the end times. (1:39:24)

- Cosmic impact events and their relation to end times. (2:01:45)





