MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - A.I.. SATELLITE PHONES, CHINA, ISRAEL

How AI is learning to read the human mind

New AI technology in development could transform lives but also raises urgent ethical and legal questions

US Navy attacked by Chinese gov’t hackers, Navy secretary says

Harari Confirms the link between AI aka Cyber Satan and QAnon that was Exposed in Volume 7!

Article by Leo Zagami

Klaus Schwab proclaimed in March 2023 at the World Government Summit in Dubai when discussing artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots, and digital identities: “Who masters those technologies — in some way — will be the master of the world.” Only a couple of months later, in May 2023, Schwab’s buddy and WEF advisor, Yuval Noah Harari, took the central stage as a special guest of the Frontiers Forum to share many of his insights on a wide range of topics, from AI tools to controversial QAnon and Q posts. Involuntarily confirming at times with his own distinct words and elitarian attitude, which I warned about in Volume 7, regarding the direct link between the QAnon disinfo project and the quickly developing Artificial Intelligence threat, which is helping the rise of Cyber Satan. Harari posed a thought-provoking question at the forum that seems to fully confirm my hypothesis: “What if we witness the emergence of cults and religions whose revered texts were written by non-human intelligence?”

