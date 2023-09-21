ThePatriotNurse: The REAL Reason People are Homeless, Broke and Shackled in Debt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 27July2023:
In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses the decaying economy and the reality that people are losing their savings to inflation. Between miles of campers and money that's purchasing power is evaporating, we are squarely in a depression.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/