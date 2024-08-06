







In this monocast, Scott walks through the spiritual battle - happening in real time, with Satan brazenly showing his dual nature for all to see. The only solution to this urgent crisis closes out the recording.Show more





---------------





PowerPoint Presentation - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/m9a53ju0mqbynrg6vkzqx/Why-do-we-want-a-king.pptx?rlkey=uyiog0bvuc41neta669baj73x&st=ianoo2qf&dl=0





---------------





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home





https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:ae434bc10655c724