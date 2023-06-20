❗️'Joe Biden' Has Taken Official Action in Favor of 'Burisma' - If they Prove that he Accepted $ 5 Million from Her, then Biden Should be Charged with 'Bribery' - Sen. Cruz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Senator Ted Cruz. We learned that there is an informant that the FBI relied on, whom the FBI trusted in previous cases. The whistleblower claims that Joe Biden received a $5 million transfer from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. She paid Hunter Biden $1 million a year.
This is bribery for a favor. We know that Joe Biden has taken official action in favor of Burisma. And if they prove that he accepted $ 5 million from her, then Biden should be charged with bribery. This is the most serious accusation against a US President in history.