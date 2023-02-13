BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VLOG | The New 4D Physical Platform | Feb 2023
RevealingtheJewelsofAutism
RevealingtheJewelsofAutism
0 view • 02/13/2023

February 12th, 2023

Topics discussed in this VLOG:

- Etherization of matter; less dense

- Facilitates detox or purifying of mental, emotional, and spiritual levels

- Spirit and energy are one

- Easier to embody

- Christ Consciousness or life enhancing currents become amplified

- Old treatment and healing remedies may no longer work

- Nutraceuticals become more powerful

- Easier to feel and experience nature spirits, devas, elementals

- Plants and animals will feel more conscious

- Since we’re on 4D platform, easier to access our personal soul matrix

- Easier to access 5D

- Relationship to gravity changes; connecting to pure magnetics


Web: www.Moonoros.One Blogs – subscribe for the latest messages and some images Free Recordings | Meditations | Image Activations | Check in for private sessions or events

Facebook: Revealing the Jewels of Autism: https://www.facebook.com/moonoros.one/ 

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/moonorosone 

Instagram: @susan.m.oros

PodBean: Sammie’s Treasures Podcast: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com/category/revealing-the-jewels-of-autism/



Keywords
autistsrevealing-the-jewels-of-autism4d-platform
