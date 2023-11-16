BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11/16/23 The LAST POPE, Corporate RED DAWN USA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1242 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 11/17/2023

11/16/23: St. Malachy of Ireland prophesied 112 Popes accurately thru Benedict and said the last Pope will be Peter, The Roman...Meanwhile, the Cartel Babylon billionaires staged Corporate Red Dawn in CA yesterday with Xi, the genocidal totalitarian dictator, exalted with standing ovation on US soil...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Make Congress HEAR THE PEOPLE's Voices! Call 202-225-3121 or use the APP: https://billblasterapp.org/

A fun way to support IW this holiday season! Gaming with red pills!
https://alexjonesgame.com/

Saint Malachy prophesied this time for the Last Pope, Peter The Roman:
https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/st-malachy-prophecy-pope-francis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Malachy

The basics on APEC meet up in SF:
https://www.reuters.com/world/what-is-apec-asia-pacific-leaders-head-san-francisco-2023-11-01/

Get acquainted with New Federal State of China! Taking down the CCP #FreeMilesGuo
https://gettr.com/post/p2isujs2847
https://nfscofficial.com/

Israel, Sweden and Norway sign onto BIS CBDC:
https://rumble.com/v2ikmas-central-bank-digital-currencies-project-icebreaker-announced.html

EU announces CBDC rollout pact:
https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/10/03/eu-plans-for-wholesale-cbdc-out-within-weeks-french-central-banker-says/

Dr Jane Ruby on MTG's Biotech/Pharma stocks:
https://rumble.com/v3vja2p-you-have-no-congress-only-sellouts.html

MTG Vax stocks from 2021 after the shots were deployed:
https://www.businessinsider.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-boasts-unvaccinated-owns-pfizer-jj-astrazeneca-stock-2021-12

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount: 

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV  
CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
c60evoessc60youarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy