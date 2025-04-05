BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Medical Chemist - Why We Didnt Vaccinate Our 4 children (2019)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
5 months ago

The first lesson in medicinal chemistry is, "one size doesn't fit all." Every medicine is different for all people. To push ALL vaccines as safe and effective breaks this lifesaving rule... 

When it comes to a child's health, any and all vaccine talk is healthy and mandatory…as long as it's rooted in logic. Unfortunately, you'll never find this in the media. For almost a hundred years, they've beaten us over the head with marketing speak such as, "vaccines are safe and effective," "vaccines have saved us all from deadly childhood diseases," "vaccines don't cause autism," and of course we can't forget the infamous, "Vaccines saved us from polio." 

The headlines have become so common and brazen that any talk against vaccines is assumed abusive and risky to our beloved children. No matter how illogical, this has led to mandated vaccination in California and other states. (If vaccines were so great, why mandate them?) To learn how to boost immunity and to protect your children, download 3 Worst Meds, FREE, at www.thepeopleschemist.com. 

