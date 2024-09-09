BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SPIRIT OF THE ANTICHRIST Part 3: The Snare of the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 8 months ago

Most Christians have a special love for the Jewish people because they are responsible for preserving the Old Testament and being in the lineage of Jesus. It is out of sentimentality that many Christians mix Judaism with their faith in Christ. The trend to integrate Jewish customs and holy days is actually an abomination because it negates the work that Jesus did on the cross.

Christians will become ensnared when they adopt defunct feast days and rituals that have nothing to do with the Second Covenant. Believers in Christ that choose to participate in these First Covenant feast days are essentially turning their backs on Jesus.

The First Covenant does not exist anymore and will never be revived and the purpose of the feast days was to point people to the Messiah. So when a Christian embraces Judaism, they are being conditioned to join the Jewish people in waiting for a false messiah that will save the Jews as a nation and set up the kingdom of Israel again.

Jesus becomes less important and the focus is directed to the political state of Israel and the temple that will be rebuilt in Jerusalem. There must be a separation between Judaism and Christianity; it is impossible for them to exist together.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1480.pdf

RLJ-1480 -- JANUARY 25, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
christianityzionismjudaismantichrist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy