© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gmldda125
5/9/2023 The CCP's lackey Liang Guanjun met with Xi Jinping yesterday. “Coincidentally”, the recent video released by Phoenix TV that defames Mr. Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, actually used video clips of fake "protests" organized by Liang Guanjun against Mr. Guo in 2017, falsely claiming them to be the "protests by Mr. Guo's followers against his fraud." What is the hidden agenda behind this?
#LiangGuanjun #PhoenixTV #CCP #3Fplan #freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/9/2023 昨日，中共走狗梁冠军见了习近平。而凤凰卫视最近发布的污蔑新中国联邦创建者郭文贵先生的视频，“恰好”把2017年梁冠军组织的针对郭先生的虚假“抗议”的视频片段，谎称为郭先生“追随者对其诈骗的抗议”。这背后到底有何玄机？
#梁冠军 #凤凰卫视 #中共 #3F计划 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平