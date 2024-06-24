⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th Marine Brigade, the 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade, and the 13th National Guard Brigade close to Volchansk, Bochkovo, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade has been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 220 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, one 155-mm German-made Panzerhaubitzer 2000 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two electronic warfare stations.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on 14th, 21st, 115th, and 116th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 480 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, one 155-mm Panzerhaubitzer 2000 howitzer, one German-made 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun, and one 122-mm Grad MLRS.

In addition, one artillery ammunition depot of the AFU has been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware of AFU 46th airmobile, 79th air assault brigades near Konstantinovka and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were over 610 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

Three electronic warfare stations and seven field ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and also defeated 24th, 47th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Sokol and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd, 110th mechanised brigades, and the 95th Air Assault Brigade have been repelled.

The enemy losses were over 430 troops, two U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 115th and 123rd territorial defence brigades, and the 21st National Guard Brigade close to Oktyabr, Rovnopol, and Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).



One counter-attack by AFU units of the 37th Marine Brigade has been repelled.

The AFU losses were over 140 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one UK-made 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade and the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Antonovka and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 125 Ukrainian troops, nine motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and 152-mm one D-20 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces hit a large logistics centre of the AFU where armament, including missile weapons delivered to the Kiev regime by Western countries, were accumulated, stored, and redistributed.



In addition, Russian troops have launched strikes at clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 112 areas.



▫️Air defence systems have shot down 176 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, four U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 10 U.S.-made HIMARS, and Czech-made Vampire missiles.



📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,487 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 air defence missile systems, 16,416 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,348 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,825 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,893 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.