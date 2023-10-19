Christ in NYC | World called to REPENT in time of WAR

LSNTV





On October 10 the the Napa Institute held a Eucharistic procession in New York City, calling the world to Christ and repentance as the world spirals into war. When the procession began three years ago in New York City, 100 people attended. Last year, 500 people attended, and this year more than 4000 attended. It was a standing-room-only crowd at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to hear Father Mike Schmitz remind the faithful that Jesus comes to us every single day—and that’s exactly what happened. New York City police blocked off the streets and the massive crowd processed through the streets, singing hymns as stunned bystanders looked on in amazement. While NYC is known for its high crime rate, there were no incidents or confrontations. The Holy Spirit descended on Manhattan, just days after the horrific events marking war in Israel.





Read More about this amazing event here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/massive-nyc-eucharistic-procession-shows-that-gods-beauty-can-heal-our-broken-world/?utm_source=rumble





