Foreign Influence or American Interests? Sriram Krishnan, Trumps Pick, Part 1
7 views • 6 months ago

In this video, I expose Sriram Krishnan, Trump's pick and an Indian-born tech worker who aims to help Indian workers obtain employment opportunities in the U.S. He seeks to remove green card caps and push for immigration reform, potentially jeopardizing American jobs. 🇺🇸👨‍💼👩‍💼🚫


I argue that visa programs must be terminated until millions of qualified Americans are employed, prioritizing American workers over foreign nationals. Watch the full video and learn more about the potential impact on U.S. jobs.


For more uncensored content, visit

📍 https://walkinverse.substack.com/


All content in this video is used for educational purposes under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107, which allows for usage in criticism, commentary, news reporting, and education. This channel does not claim ownership of any copyrighted material featured in the video.

Keywords
newsimmigrationdonald trumpus economylayoffsus politicsh1b visa
