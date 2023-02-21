Live Version of the song: A Name is a NamePlayed on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 2 on 2016-06-11

It's a version with guitar alone, originally written for band.





Music and recording by Bindernowski.





The lyrics are included in the video or on the website to read:

https://bindernowski.com/a-name-is-a-name/





Live version on the website:

https://bindernowski.com/a-name-is-a-name-live/





If you like to purchase the full version of this song (live version not available)

https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145702652-grooving-music-lyrics-name-name





Or the whole album ONE Name ONE Truth

https://www.pond5.com/de/collections/3553768-music-album-one-name-one-truth





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski





Donations:

https://bindernowski.com/donation/

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ