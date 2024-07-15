BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1002 DO YOU REALLY WANT TO LIVE IN HEAVEN

BIBLE: 2 Timothy 2:15 study to show yourself approved.

SYNOPSIS: Ask yourself this question: Why do I want to live in heaven? I want you to think of 5 good reasons. If there are 168 hours in a week, how many of those do you fully give to ELOHIM? Do you tithe 10% of your time to ELOHIM? What did Rav Sha’ul mean when he wrote to Timothy “study to show yourself approved?” What is the meaning of this verse: Rev 21:27 and nothing unclean, and no one who practices abomination and lying, shall ever come into it? Why do we have the 7 letters to the 7 churches? What is the true biblical meaning of this verse: Rev 3:9 Here, I will give you some from the synagogue of the Adversary, those who call themselves Jews but aren't? Are you one of those people…and yes ELOHIM knows your heart. What is the difference between the church at Philadelphia and Laodicea? Where do you fit in and do you really want to live in heaven?

BIBLE VERSES FOR TODAY’S LESSON: 2 Timothy 2:15 study to show yourself approved. Revelation 21:9-27 it is absolutely perfect in every way. D’varim (Deut) 30:11-17 The Choice of Life and Death. Revelation 3:1-5 fifth congregation became impure. Revelation 3:7-12 to the 6th Church in Philadelphia. Revelation 3:14-21 To the Church in Laodicea.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

