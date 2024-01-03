Culture War | How Do We Protect Our Kids From The Inside Out? | Are Vaccinations Cash Cows? | Guest: Matthew Dark | Roots Medical Clinic | The Matthew Dark Show

Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes back to the show Matthew Dark from the Matthew Dark Show and Roots Medical Clinic. He shares how sometimes we focus on not getting our children vaccinated yet we allow them to eat lots of sugar which creates inflammation and harms their immune system. He talks about the power of herbs and nebulizers. Matthew states that 20% of children are obese and won’t fight the sickness as well as healthier children.





He continues to share that in the medical freedom side of things, there are 60 lawsuits filed against federal agencies. He explains that we have the right to deny an experimental medicine or investigative new drug being put in our bodies.





Lastly, Matthew discusses insurance and the skyrocketing prices of just trying to meet deductibles. He says alliance on big pharma will kill us and it’s dangerous to trust blindly.





