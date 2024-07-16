BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophet Predicts - "Bullet Flew by His Ear, so Close to His Head" - Trump Assassination Attempt, from 4 months ago
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
231 views • 10 months ago

Prophet’s eerie Donald Trump shooting prediction made months ago

This is Brandon Biggs, original video made March 14, 2024.

This short video, and link to original long video at very bottom.

I'm sharing this video from YouTube a few days ago, short version:

Prophet’s eerie Donald Trump shooting prediction made months ago

At news.com.au

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJuTL2701CE&ab_channel=news.com.au A self-styled

Christian prophet seemingly predicted the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, in a chilling filmed interview that’s now gone viral. Brandon Biggs, a social media content creator with more than 141,000 subscribers on YouTube, offered eerily accurate details about a future attempt on the Republican candidate’s life – four months ago. Connect With news.com.au

Long Version Original:

3 PROPHETS Explain 3 American SOLAR ECLIPSES | APRIL8 SIGN | Amanda Grace, Brandon Biggs Cioccolanti

Pastor Steve Cioccolanti is joined by Brandon Biggs and Amanda Grace to share unusual prophetic insights

At about 11:00 minute mark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey0qVzG8_vU&ab_channel=SteveCioccolanti%26DiscoverMinistries


