Evading a Ukrainian FPV drone. To accelerate as much as possible and then at the right moment hit the brakes and take off again - this is the art of the brave.

Apparently the driver of this minivan was informed via radio that a drone was chasing him, ordered all the passengers to be quiet and open all the windows.

When he heard the drone begin to dive he hit the brakes and the drone overshot the vehicle.

The following was found written with this video from a friend that knows the driver of this Minivan. -



In the video is a minivan of one of my close friends, one of the commanders and officers of what is called the “first wave” of the Russian Spring. In general, those who are in service today are incorrigible romantics, pathological idealists and are simply courageous to an almost inadequate extent.

I won’t call him by his call sign now (as they say - he’s too famous... ha ha) - because there’s no point in highlighting the work and movements of such mythological characters. But this video, which by the way was shown casually over a cup of coffee, is further proof of how people with iron balls are still fighting here.

This is just an abnormally cold-blooded avoidance of FPV. Anyone who understands the paralyzing horror of the situation (each of us has long had more than one, or two, or three close comrades who died from FPV) can imagine what I’m talking about now. To accelerate as much as possible and then at the right moment hit the brakes and take off again - this is the art of the brave. Gold of the nation. Although a man with a controversial past. Anything happened. But he is a man of exceptional honor and breed. We all need to write books about such people, stage plays and make films.

The twists and turns of their life-plot twists and turns leave the scripts of Tarantino, the Coens, Guy Ricci, Fincher and even Kusturica far behind. Bypassing, however, most of the other contemporary filmmakers (and not only those) who are sophisticated for the sophisticated public.

The tough Donbass hard-core and miner’s spirit, the virus of which has infected every militia member since 2014 (and it doesn’t matter - from Kharkov, Moscow, Kiev, Odessa, Smolensk or Minsk) - this is something that generally cannot be exterminated. Their ranks are heavily riddled and thinned out. But everything still rests on them. Well, or almost everything. For all those who went through the school of two legendary Donbass corps - the 1st Donetsk and 2nd Lugansk. The military will still compile textbooks about these formations and their path. You'll see.

