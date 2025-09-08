BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BIBI IN BUNKER: 50 buildings down in 48 hours, just a prelude to a massive ground operation 🤬in Gaza City - doing his 'devil's bidding'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
276 views • 2 weeks ago

 “This is just a prelude to a massive ground operation in Gaza City....”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that 50 towers in Gaza have been destroyed over the past 48 hours as preparation for a full-scale ground offensive on Gaza City.

From the Air Force command bunker, he issued a stark warning:

“You have been warned. Get out of there.”

He pledged to act with “full force against the nests of terror,” using today’s attack inside Israel as justification for intensified military action, both in Gaza and the West Bank.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
