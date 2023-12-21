Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IDF Raids in West Bank - Israeli units Carried out Operations in Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem & Hebron at Dawn.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
22 views
Published 2 months ago

A series of raids is ongoing in the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Israeli units carried out operations in Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron at dawn. According to Israeli statements, 20 Palestinians were detained, with eight of them being charged with belonging to Hamas. Arab media traditionally reported the arrests of civilians.

In Jenin and Nablus, clashes broke out between local youth and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces. Explosive devices were used but proved ineffective. There were also reports of small arms being used, but no casualties were reported.

Additionally, the IDF press service announced that Israeli security forces confiscated 11 illegal vehicles, weapons, and ammunition. Homemade explosives and materials for their manufacture were also discovered, and they were destroyed on the spot.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket