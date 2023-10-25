Israel - Jews who demonstrated against violence against Palestinians beaten by Israeli police

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel - Jews who demonstrated against violence against Palestinians in front of a military registration and enlistment office were beaten by Israeli police.
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link