Passover 2023 Pessach 5783 (Message 2023/04)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bindernowski's message for month 04/2023It's time for Passover/ Pessach (Feast of unleavened bread)
Let's look forward to the Exodus - our expectations
Exodus 12:1-50
Exodus 13:1-16
The message is also available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/message-2023-04-pessach-5783/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski