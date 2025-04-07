BrightLearn - Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning by Andrei Martyanov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In "Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning," Andrei Martyanov argues that America's declining military power stems from its strategic myopia, historical lack of national cohesion, and overconfidence in high-tech weaponry, warning of the urgent need for the US to acknowledge its waning influence and adapt to a shifting global landscape.
