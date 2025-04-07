BrightLearn - Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning by Andrei Martyanov

In "Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning," Andrei Martyanov argues that America's declining military power stems from its strategic myopia, historical lack of national cohesion, and overconfidence in high-tech weaponry, warning of the urgent need for the US to acknowledge its waning influence and adapt to a shifting global landscape.





