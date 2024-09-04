Prophecies | HARRIS, TRUMP, AND LAKE - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com









For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -









Julie Green Given on September 1, 2024 Delivered on September 3, 2024

9:47 - 18:50

https://rumble.com/v5dgrd5-live-with-julie.html









Perry Stone on Sid Roth (William Brannon 1933)

0-14:14

https://youtu.be/egodFJ34iOk









Ohio Football Reel: https://x.com/derwinlgray/status/1828208034394296479?s=46









Trump Post: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113040286383609648









700,000 People Praise: https://youtube.com/shorts/huX9AbwdBiI?si=-WVmkzT7tiDzgL4h









Netherlands: https://youtube.com/shorts/bWK7XVa_DfU?si=PhvINlsPk32W3n2L









Kim Clement: https://youtube.com/shorts/6M8Oi6GFxBs?si=wEafT2EBRqYIWDAf









Joseph Z September 1, 2024

0-:16

:32 - 7:31

8:23 - 9:49

12:48 - 13:26

18:04 - 18:13

19:19 - 19:58

19:50 - 21:02

23:44 - 24:09

24:24 - 26:14

29:28 - 30:35

43:32 - 44:04

49:24 - 50:07

57:07 - 57:32

https://youtu.be/FSxpBQwjFTY?si=CWyFny3PKbqSsbHr









Joseph Z September 2, 2024

17:28 - 28:04

28:54 - 33:21

38:39 - 39:28

https://www.youtube.com/live/H





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 177693458117a316