⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 May 2023)

Part I

The AF of the RU Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Tabayevka, Timkovka, Pershotravnevoye, Novomlynskd ,& Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of four Ukrainian sabotage & reconnaissance groups near Sinkovka, Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (LPR).

More than 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day in this direction.

An ammo depot belonging to the Right Sector, a UKR terrorist org, has been destroyed near Liptsy (kharkov region).

In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical & Army aviation & artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy units close to Terny, Yampolovka, Yampol, & Grigorovka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye (LPR).

The enemy has suffered losses of up to 75 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer & 1 D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continue offensive actions & have seized 2 blocks in the NW & W parts of Artyomovsk. Operational-Tactical & Army aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have the units of the 57th Motorised Infantry & 80th Air Assault Brigades near Bogdanovka & Stupochki (DPR).

Four sorties were carried out by aircraft in the area during the past 24 hours. The artillery have performed 64 fire tasks overnight. Airborne Troops isolate the enemy on the flanks & support the action of the assault troops to take control over the city.

More than 340 UKR servicemen & mercenaries, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated during the day in this direction. In addition, 2 U.S.-made counterbattery radar stations have been destroyed near Novgorodskoye & Artyomovo (DPR).

Part II In South Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, & heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Pavlovka, & Nikolskoye (DPR), & Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

Actions of a UKR sabotage & reconnaissance group were foiled close to Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day. A U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Maksimilyanovka (DPR).

In Kherson direction, up to 40 Ukrainian troops and five motor vehicles have been destroyed by enemy fire.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 119 areas during the day.

The command post of the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit near Kherson.

A communication centre of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, the command and control posts of a battalion of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdeevka (DPR), as well as the Ukrainian Special Operations Force Yug Centre on Velykiy Island (Kherson region), were hit.

During the night, 22 Ukrainian strike drones were detected over the Black Sea by air defence systems. All the Ukrainian UAVs have been downed by anti-aircraft fire or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Also in the past 24 hours, air defence systems have intercepted five HIMARS projectiles, a Grom-2 operational-tactical missile, and one Tochka-U tactical missile.

Moreover, 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Donetsk, Grishino (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Rabotino, Ilchenkovo (Zaporozhye region).

In total, 418 airplanes and 230 helicopters, 4,027 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 9,014 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,096 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,754 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,037 pieces of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



