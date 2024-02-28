BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Brian Hooker testifies on Covid Vax Child Death & Vax Injury stats
131 views • 02/28/2024

"For every one child that is saved from death from COVID-19, there are 30 child deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccine."


Dr. Brian Hooker testifies against lack of oversight on ALL vaccines.


Study Comparing Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children (2020):


• Vaccinated children were found to be at least twice as likely to be diagnosed with developmental delays, ear infections, and gastrointestinal disorders.


• Vaccinated children had a 4.5 times higher likelihood of an asthma diagnosis compared to unvaccinated children.


Dr. Hooker revealed that the CDC possesses a Vaccine Safety Datalink with potential for comparative studies between vaccinated and unvaccinated children but refuses to allow independent researchers access or publish results from such data.


Dr. Hooker has submitted over 120 FOIA requests to the CDC to access the Vaccine Safety Datalink, all of which have been refused.


Full Video (https://rumble.com/v4fpw4c-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding.html)


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
